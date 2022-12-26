(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a man after a menacing call at an apartment complex.

On Sunday, Dec. 25 around 4:25 p.m. police were called to an apartment complex near North Academy Boulevard and Briargate Boulevard. According to CSPD, a neighbor reported another tenant in the complex threatening them with a large knife.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, but the suspect refused to come out of their apartment. CSPD said officers were eventually able to take the suspect into custody.