(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said two men have been taken into custody after one of the men, a car theft suspect, tried to run away from police.

At 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, CSPD detectives located a stolen car that was allegedly used to ram police officers on Nov. 17. Detectives identified the driver as 31-year-old Troy Remington, who had three felony warrants for his arrest including Aggravated Robbery.

CSPD said Remington had a gun, and officers called the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) to assist in the arrest. CSPD followed the suspect to the 3600 block of Purdue Street, near North Academy Boulevard where Remington got out of the car.

TEU officers, along with K9 officers, approached Remington. “Upon approach, Remington dove into the vehicle and attempted to flee,” said CSPD.

Officers were able to pin the stolen car in place with their own vehicles. CSPD said Remington then got out of the car and tried to run from officers. He was then detained after a short chase and a brief struggle.

CSPD said Remington was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and possible fentanyl ingestion. He was then booked into the Criminal Justice Center on his warrants.

A second man with a felony arrest warrant was in the car and was arrested without incident, according to CSPD.