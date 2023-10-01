(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A boy was found unresponsive in the water at Memorial Park Saturday afternoon on Sept. 30 and a man was arrested as a result of the death, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, it responded to Memorial Park on a report of a drowning after a minor was found unresponsive in the water. Police said people at the park began “life-saving measures” until medical personnel arrived. The boy was then taken to the hospital, where he later died.

53-year-old Joseph Camacho was arrested as a result of the investigation for Criminal Negligent Child Abuse Resulting In Death, according to CSPD.

The investigation is still active and CSPD is asking anyone with information to call them at (719) 634-7867.