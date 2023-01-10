(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking volunteers for its Victim Advocacy Unit (VAU) to help its staff provide critical resources and support to crime victims in Colorado Springs.

CSPD said VAU provides services and support to those who have been victimized by crimes that are covered by Colorado’s Victim Rights Act. Some of the assistance they offer:

Immediate crisis intervention and safety planning (24-hours a day, 7-days a week on-call victim assistance)

Information on the Colorado Victim Rights Act (VRA)

Assistance in completing applications for the Crime Victim Compensation Fund

Referrals to community agencies and resources

Support during the investigative process and education on the criminal justice system

Arrangement of interpretation services for victims with limited English proficiency

Information and assistance on obtaining protection orders

Applications close March 12, 2023. After applying, those who are chosen to become a VAU volunteer, will be provided 40 hours of specialized training at the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy starting April 4, 2023.

Classes are comprised of four-hour evening classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays with additional training following the academy.

Participants will be trained in victim advocacy skills including; crisis intervention, community resources, and Victim Advocacy Unit operations. Students will also gain a general understanding of the various units and functions of the Colorado Springs Police Department. In conjunction with the academy, on-the-job training is provided to those volunteers recruited to the unit.

To enroll in the VAU Volunteer Victim Advocate Training Academy and train to become a CSPD volunteer victim advocate, please complete an online application at http://www.springscaps.org.

All applicants are required to complete a criminal background check and polygraph prior to enrollment in the training academy.

For questions regarding the VAU Volunteer Program, please contact the VAU Volunteer Specialist, David Shaw at 719-444-7527.