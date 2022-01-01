CSPD looking for suspect responsible for stabbing two men on New Year’s morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two men are recovering after being stabbed just before one a.m. on New Year’s Day.

On Saturday, Jan. 1, Colorado Springs police officers were called to the 1000 block of Mazatlán Circle, which is near Valley Hi Golf Course. When officers from the Sand Creek Division arrived, they were flagged down and soon found a man who had been stabbed several times.

1000 block of Mazatlán Circle

Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim, who said he was attacked by an associate for an unknown reason. Soon after, a second victim was located who had a superficial knife wound to his neck.

A suspect has been named, but not positively identified. Police are working to confirm the suspect’s identity in order to make an arrest.