(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two men after they apparently robbed a Diamond Shamrock store in southeast Colorado Springs last month. Police say one of the suspects is believed to be linked to two additional robberies, which also happened in September.

CSPD said that on Sept. 29 at around 11 p.m. two men entered the Diamond Shamrock store in the 2400 block of Arlington Drive, which is between South Circle Drive and Monterey Road. Both men allegedly produced a weapon and demanded money from the store employee, before leaving with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to CSPD one of the men in the robbery is believed to be connected to two other robberies in Colorado Springs.

CSPD said the suspect is also believed to be involved in a robbery at 7-Eleven in the 1000 block of South 21st Street, near Old Colorado City, on Sept. 15 at 1:08 a.m. and also on Sept. 27 at 12:30 a.m.

Both times, police say the suspect entered the store, pointed a gun at the store employee, and demanded money, before leaving the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

CSPD said that there were no reported injuries at any of the robberies. The suspect in all three robberies is described as a Hispanic man, about 20 years old, 5’9″ with a thin build.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Anyone who knows the suspects or has information about these crimes is encouraged to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000 or call Pikes Peak area Crimestoppers at (719) 634-7867.