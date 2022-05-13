COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s assistance locating two teens who left home on Thursday and didn’t return.

13-year-old Rayna McGee and 13-year-old Tina McGee both voluntarily left a home in the 4300 block of Pikes Peak Avenue, near the intersection of Pikes Peak and Murray Boulevard. The two are cousins and are believed to have left the home together sometime during the afternoon of Thursday, May 12.

Tina McGee is described as a Hispanic female, 5’2” 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt and light color blue jeans with rips.

Rayna McGee is described as a Hispanic female, 4’11” 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a light brown zip-up hoodie sweatshirt and black sweatpants.





Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rayna or Tina is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.