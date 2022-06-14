COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for help in locating a missing teen from Colorado Springs.

15-year-old Arya Stark voluntarily left a residence in the 900 block of Azure Circle, near Spring Creek Golf Course on the city’s southeast side. She left sometime in the evening hours of April 28, 2022.

Arya is described as a white female, 5’2”, 135 lbs., with dark brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a black jacket, black tights, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Arya is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.