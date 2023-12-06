UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 12/6/2023 2:13 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said 84-year-old Rex Martinez was found safe on Wednesday, Dec. 6 just after 2 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY: CSPD looking for missing at-risk adult

WEDNESDAY 12/6/2023 10:12 a.m.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s help to find 84-year-old Rex Martinez who left his family home on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

According to CSPD, Martinez lived in the 6100 block of Ampersand Way near Vickers Drive and Rangewood Drive. A little after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Martinez left the home on foot and was seen on a ring doorbell camera from a different home in the area at around 1:30 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Rex Martinez, Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Police said Martinez is described as 5’5″ 135 lbs, with gray hair/bald, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a black jacket with a black t-shirt, light-colored pants, and green slippers.

Martinez is considered a missing at-risk adult. If you have seen him contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.