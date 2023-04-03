(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is working to identify the driver involved in a rollover crash, who apparently left the scene.

According to CSPD, on Sunday, April 2 at around 5:40 p.m. police were called to a crash involving two vehicles at North Circle Drive and East Bijou Street, south of East Platte Avenue about a serious crash, where one of the vehicles had rolled over.

According to police, there were no injuries.

Police learned one of the drivers left the scene of the crash on foot. Police are working to identify the driver who left the area.