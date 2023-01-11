(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) K9 Zev, has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Zev’s vest was embroidered with the sentiment, “In honor of K9 Broc.”



Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity established in 2009. The non-profit’s mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. All vests that could potentially be life-saving for our four-legged K9 officers are U.S.-made, custom fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice (NIJ).

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,845 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations, according to CSPD.

There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S. The program is open to actively employed U.S. K9s that are certified with law enforcement or related agencies and at least 20 months old. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283 and weighs an average of 4-5 lbs.

If you would like to donate or have more information, visit Vested Interest in K9s or mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.