(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K9 will be the recipient of a new bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation.

CSPD K9 Luna Pixel’s new protective vest is a donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., and is sponsored by Deborah Collins of Colorado Springs. CSPD said the vest will be embroidered “In honor of Ralph J. Collins.”

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $985 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you can mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

K9 Luna Pixel’s vest is expected to be delivered within eight to ten weeks, CSPD said.