(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced that K9 Riggs will get a donation of a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

CSPD said Riggs’ vest is sponsored by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of K9 Jovi”.

K9 Riggs, Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., was established in 2009 as a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to the dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ certified. Each vest has a value of $1,800.00, weighs an average of 4-5 lbs., and comes with a five-year warranty.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,210 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.