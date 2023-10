(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is celebrating the sixth birthday of K9 Milo.

CSPD said Milo is a dual-purpose dog, meaning he does narcotics detection and apprehension work. Milo has had 319 deployments so far in his career.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

According to CSPD, Milo loves to play ball, lay in the sun, and roll in the grass. Milo loves treats and is not picky about food.

Milo loves his job and is very motivated regarding his tasks, said CSPD. Happy Birthday, Milo!