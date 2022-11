(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is wishing K9 Hulk a happy 6th birthday!

Hulk is a Dutch Shepherd and is tied for CSPD’s biggest K9, weighing a whopping 90 lbs, according to CSPD. He serves in patrol and narcotics and has been on over 600 calls for service.

CSPD says K9 Hulk loves country music while he works and classical music while he sleeps.