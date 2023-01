(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is celebrating the birthday of K9 Donut.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Donut is the newest member of the CSPD’s K9 unit at Colorado Springs Airport. Donut works as an explosives detection K9. CSPD said Donut helps keep those traveling in and out of Colorado Springs safe.

Happy Birthday, Donut!