(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is wishing K9 Chewie a happy 8th birthday!

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Chewie is an explosive detection K-9 and has been serving the police department for six years, according to CSPD. He loves his whiffle ball and a stuffed elf named Buddy. K9 Chewie’s hobbies include listening to talk radio and podcasts. His favorite snack is popcorn!

“We hope you have a happy birthday Chewie!” said CSPD.