(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 News acquired body cam footage from the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) from earlier this year, showing what appears to be multiple officers beating a 29-year-old black man and veteran during a routine traffic stop.

Video from CSPD shows officers Hickman, Hummel, and Anderson attempting to detain the driver on Oct. 9 and then things escalated.

The attorney representing the driver, Dalvin Gadson, is calling for criminal charges to be filed against CSPD.

Gadson claims officers used excessive and potentially deadly force during the altercation. FOX21 News received legal perspective from Mika & Associates, who has no connection to this case. Patrick Mika was asked to weigh in on what potential steps were missed by CSPD.

“I’m first of all disappointed and shocked at how this situation escalated because the law enforcement officers who had control of the situation didn’t respond appropriately,” Mika said.

Body cam video shows officers pulling Gadson over for not displaying license plates. During the traffic stop, officers shifted their focus to driving under the influence.

The video shows officers trying to explain their use of force and escalation by saying there was a knife in the car’s center console.

“The fact that there may have been a knife in the cup holder does not give them the right to do what they did,” Mika said.

Police body cam video shows officers repeatedly punching Gadson in the head and back.

“They had an opportunity to de-escalate things and yet what they did was create a situation that incited this young man to try to protect himself,” Mika explained. “That’s what he did, he moved back into the car to protect himself.”

CSPD responded to the investigation after an internal affairs complaint was filed on Oct. 14, five days after the incident. Chief Adrian Vasquez said in a statement, “It is imperative that we look at all the facts when evaluating officer interactions with citizens. We will respect the ongoing court process but welcome dialogue with our community when we are free to talk about this case further.”

CSPD reports the complaint was assigned for further investigation and is still open. You can view the full body camera video for yourself on CSPD’s website.

“My opinion is that this situation could have been completely avoided had the officers followed 18-1707, which is the statute that governs how they’re supposed to respond to misdemeanor types of contacts,” Mika said.

Gadson is represented by a national civil rights attorney hoping to show how close this incident could have come to tragedy.

“This type of conduct and this type of behavior betrays the trust of the entire community and particularly the community of color,” Mika said.

Meanwhile, Mika & Associates believe in their opinion that it’s likely the city will face a potential lawsuit for a violation of civil rights.