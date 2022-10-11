(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after officers found a man’s body in the 00 block of East Cimarron Street on Monday night.

According to CSPD, on Oct. 10 at around 7:50 p.m. officers were called to an assault in progress, in the area of East Cimarron Street, between South Cascade Avenue and South Tejon Street. When officers arrived, they found a man dead on scene.

CSPD’s Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit responded, and said the death is suspicious. CSPD continues to investigate.