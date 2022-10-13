(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a suspect of a grocery store robbery that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

According to CSPD, on Wednesday around 9:50 p.m. officers were called to a grocery store in the 2900 block of South Academy Boulevard near Milton East Proby Parkway.

CSPD said an alleged suspect entered the store wearing a surgical mask and beanie, handed the clerk a note, and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The investigation is ongoing.