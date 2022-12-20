(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a body was found inside a truck on the shoulder of I-25 near the MLK Bypass Tuesday morning, Dec. 20.

The investigation shut down much of southbound I-25 on Tuesday morning, causing heavy delays for commuters. CSPD originally posted about the investigation on Twitter just before 7:45 a.m., and said the southbound lanes were closed due to police activity.

In a follow-up tweet a few minutes later, CSPD said all southbound lanes except for the right most lane were closed at South Nevada Avenue due to a suspicious death investigation.

In an update, CSPD said they originally responded at 7 a.m. after a report of a suspicious car on the side of the road near I-25 and the MLK Bypass. When police arrived, they found a grey four-door truck on the left shoulder, and said a person was found dead inside the truck.

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Courtesy: FOX21 Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

CSPD said due to the “suspicious nature” of the scene, the Homicide Unit responded to investigate further.

This is an active investigation, and CSPD asked anyone with information or who is a witness to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000, or to remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867).