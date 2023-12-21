(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a six-vehicle crash that happened in northern Colorado Springs on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

CSPD said officers responded to the crash on East Woodmen Road just east of Union Boulevard just after 2 p.m. CSDP said a car was traveling westbound and hit another car from behind, pushing it over the median and into oncoming traffic.

The car that was pushed over the median hit two eastbound cars, causing one of them to cross the median into westbound traffic. Two more cars crashed trying to avoid the collision, according to CSPD.

Police said speed may be a factor, and drugs and alcohol are not suspected. No arrests have been made at this time.