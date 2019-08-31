CSPD investigates shots fired near Operation Center

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are investigating reports of shots fired near the Police Operations Center Friday morning.

CSPD said they received multiple reports of shots fired just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of South Weber Street and East Rio Grand Street. During the investigation officers found evidence of shots fired but they were unable to locate any signs of damage to buildings or cars.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous, the Crime Stoppers Tip Line may be called at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.