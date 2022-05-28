COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left three victims injured, Friday.

At 11:30 p.m., CSPD officers were called to an entertainment establishment near the intersection of East Platte Ave. and East Boulder St. to a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and evidence of a third victim who had run away.

The victims were given aid from officers before being transported to a hospital.

According to police reports, an ongoing investigation indicated that one or more suspects fired multiple rounds into the establishment and ran away in a vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing, and no arrests have been made at this time.