(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in the afternoon of Sunday, July 16.

According to CSPD, on Sunday at around 1:34 p.m., officers were called to the area of East Platte Avenue and Wooten Road about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a person with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said all people involved were found and contacted. At this time no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.