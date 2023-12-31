(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized Saturday night, on Dec. 30.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Delta Drive and Sonoma Drive near South Academy Boulevard just after 7 p.m. Officers found a man on the scene with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CSPD said the investigation is ongoing and there have not been any arrests at this time.