(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is informing the community of a false report of an active shooter at The Colorado Springs School.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7 at around 10:40 a.m. CSPD tweeted a notification to the public that they were aware of a report of an active shooter at The Colorado Springs School.

CSPD said there is no active shooter and no threat to students and faculty. CSPD is investigating the reports as false reporting, and officers remain at the school.

This is a developing article, check back here for any updates.