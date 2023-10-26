(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a robbery that happened in northern Colorado Springs on Wednesday night, Oct. 25.

Officers responded to a robbery call in the 3800 block of North Nevada Avenue, south of Austin Bluffs Parkway, just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night. CSPD says the suspect entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded an employee open a cash register. The man then took an unknown amount of money and left on foot.

The area was searched, but the suspect was not found. CSPD says this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.