COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a possible shooting after a man died from a gunshot wound.

Just before 1 a.m., CSPD officers were called to Penrose St. Francis Medical Center regarding a victim with a gunshot wound seeking treatment. The man later died from his injuries.

Officers arrived at the hospital and learned the shooting occurred on Burton Way near the Calvary Preschool.

The Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit has assumed the investigation.

No suspect information is available at this time.