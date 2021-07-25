CSPD introduces 9 PM Routine, encourages community to participate

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Crime Prevention Unit is introducing its 9 PM Routine campaign.

Starting Monday July 26, 2021, and lasting till Sunday August 1, 2021, graphics will be posted on the CSPD’s social media accounts to remind community members to take part in the 9 PM Routine.

Every evening, the CSPD will send out a 9 PM Routine social media post that reminds community members to lock their doors, bring valuables inside, turn exterior lights on, etc.

According to the department, the posts are meant to provide simple and effective tips to keep people and their property safe and reduce the likelihood of community members falling victim to property crimes.

“This campaign is a small action that has the potential to bring impactful and lasting change to our community,” CSPD Chief Vince Niski said. “We hope that community members take part in the 9 PM Routine and adopt these safety steps into their daily lives in order to better protect themselves, their property, and their families. Additionally, we hope this campaign also brings awareness to the community and provides valuable education and community engagement.”

The CSPD also encourages community members to interact with its posts by using the hashtag #9PMRoutine to let the department know people took part in the community safety effort.