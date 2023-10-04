(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is joining forces with Mountain County 107.3 and SCHEELS for the Third Annual Balltoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Balltoberfest will be held at the Colorado Springs Scheels, located at 1226 Interquest Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CSPD said the event will feature ‘Touch-a-Truck’ with law enforcement vehicles, free In-N-Out Burgers, a Chalk Art Contest, and more.

The event benefits CSPD’s Play COS program, where through donations, Patrol Divisions are supplied with sports balls for officers to keep in their cruisers to give out to kids and teens during officer shifts. The goal of the Play COS Program is to increase positive community interactions throughout the city.

According to CSPD, to date, Play COS has given away over 6,500 sports balls, hosted 113 Play COS events, made donations to three community centers and 34 local schools, and had over 40,000 positive police/community interactions since it was created.