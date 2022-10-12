(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is partnering with Cat Country 95.1 and SCHEELS to host the second annual Balltoberfest, on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Colorado Springs SCHEELS location on Interquest Parkway will host a day of activities, with food trucks, a mechanical bull, Touch-a-Truck with law enforcement vehicles, playing hockey with the Colorado Avalanche Street Hockey Experience, and more from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officers are asking for donations of new sports balls to support CSPD’s Play COS. With Play COS, officers keep sports balls in their cruisers to give out to kids and teens during their shifts.

According to CSPD, Play COS since has given away over 3,100 sports balls to local kids and teens since its inception in January 2021. There have been 64 Play COS events and donations made to three community centers and 13 local schools.