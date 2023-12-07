(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is teaming up with Shield616, Toys for Tots, and the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs to host its 3rd Annual Holiday on the Hill.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

The event will take place on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gold Hill Division located at 955 West Moreno Avenue, south of Old Colorado City.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will arrive via a police escort at 3 p.m. Throughout the event, police said it will have displays of various police vehicles, hot cocoa, s’mores, and a chance to take a photo with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Every kid will walk away with a new toy from Santa, said CSPD.