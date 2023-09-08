(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is hosting a food truck rally on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

CSPD said on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CSPD will host local food trucks at its Sand Creek Substation, located at 950 Academy Park Loop.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

The event will feature:

Sapo Guapo Tacos

Wheel Coffee

Roc & Ro Sushi

Ciao Down Tialian

Smokin’ J’s BBQ

Rita’s Italian Ice

“Come out, try some tasty food, and support great local businesses. We hope to see you there!” said CSPD.