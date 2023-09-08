(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is hosting a food truck rally on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
CSPD said on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. CSPD will host local food trucks at its Sand Creek Substation, located at 950 Academy Park Loop.
The event will feature:
- Sapo Guapo Tacos
- Wheel Coffee
- Roc & Ro Sushi
- Ciao Down Tialian
- Smokin’ J’s BBQ
- Rita’s Italian Ice
“Come out, try some tasty food, and support great local businesses. We hope to see you there!” said CSPD.