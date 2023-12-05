(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a home was shot at in the evening hours of Monday, Dec. 4.

According to CSPD, on Monday, at around 9:45 p.m., officers were called to a shots fired call in the 6200 block of Cording Court near Charlotte Parkway and Barnes Road. Police said the officers checked the area but no suspects were contacted.

Police’s investigation showed that a home in the area had been shot several times, but none of the people in the home were seriously injured. Police said the investigation is ongoing.