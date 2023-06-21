(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Three suspects allegedly forced their way into a home and repeatedly assaulted one of the victims during a home invasion that happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 21 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said on Wednesday around 3:36 a.m. officers were called to the 2600 block of Verde Drive near South Circle Drive and East Fountain Boulevard about a reported home invasion.

Police’s investigation revealed that three suspects armed with handguns knocked on the victim’s door, forced their way inside when the victim opened his door, and repeatedly assaulted the victim. The suspects also searched the apartment and stole items.

According to CSPD, there was a second victim in the apartment who was forced to remain on the ground during the incident and did not sustain any injuries.