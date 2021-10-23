CSPD holds citywide Drug Take Back Day; here’s where you can drop off unneeded prescriptions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This weekend, the Colorado Springs Police Department is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to host a citywide “Drug Take Back Day.”

On Saturday, Oct. 23, the the police department will provide locations across the city for people to drop off unneeded substances or other medications from their medicine cabinets.

The operation is a no questions asked program, and drop offs are completely anonymous.

CSPD officer holds prescription drugs turned in during Saturday’s event

According to event organizers, the goal is to prevent prescription pill abuse and addiction in our community by providing a safe way for citizens to dispose of excess, unused, or expired prescription drugs.

Between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, residents can drop off their prescriptions at the following locations:

Police Operations Center : 705 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

: 705 South Nevada Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 University of Colorado Memorial Hospital North : 4050 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

: 4050 Briargate Parkway, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Security Fire Station 1 : 400 Security Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80911

: 400 Security Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80911 King Soopers: 7915 Constitution Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO 80951

CSPD asks residents, if possible, to remove the pills from their bottles and put them in baggies before dropping them off.

Saturday’s event is part of a nationwide effort to prevent prescription pill abuse and addiction.