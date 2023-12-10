(COLORADO SPRINGS) —The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a hit-and-run pedestrian crash that left a person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 500 Block of West Garden of the Gods Road near I-25 after being notified of a hit-and-run vehicle versus pedestrian crash. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to CSPD.

CSPD says the pedestrian was possibly crossing northbound West Garden of the Gods Road near the I-25 intersection while a vehicle was driving eastbound on West Garden of the Gods Road.

Eastbound West Garden of the Gods Road at I-25 was closed for several hours. CSPD said it is early in the investigation and detectives are still developing suspect vehicle information. No arrests have been made at this time.