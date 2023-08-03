(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A “military-grade” grenade was found in a neighborhood in northeastern Colorado Springs in the evening hours of Wednesday, Aug. 2, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD reports that on Wednesday, at around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 7000 block of Barraport Drive near East Woodmen Road and North Marksheffel Road about a possible live grenade. Police said the area was evacuated and the Regional Explosives Unit (REU) was called to the scene.

After REU recovered the grenade, it was turned over to the Military Explosives Ordinance Disposal, which is protocol with any military-grade equipment.