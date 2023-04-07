(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Over the last three weeks the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) through its PLAYCOS program has given out 1,500 soccer balls to kids in the city soccer league.

According to CSPD, over the last three weeks, officers have traveled nearly 600 miles, visiting 34 different parks and delivering 1,500 soccer balls. CSPD said that is one soccer ball for every kid in the city soccer league.

The donations have led to 1,500 positive police interactions with the community, which is the heart of the PLAYCOS initiative.

CSPD wishes all the teams good luck this season and thanks Scheels who donated the soccer balls to PLAYCOS.