(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A fire that started on the roof of a building in downtown Colorado Springs is being investigated as an arson according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD said, on Monday, May 15 at around 11:50 p.m. officers from CSPD along with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) were called to a structure fire in the 00 block of South Tejon Street near Pikes Peak Avenue.

Police said the fire was quickly extinguished by CSFD before any major damage was caused to the structure and there were no injuries. CSPD reports the fire was started on the roof of the building.

CSPD is investigating the fire as an arson, according to officers two witnesses saw an unknown white man, around 40 to 50 years old who was wearing a dark beanie and red hoodie leaving the area. One of the witnesses saw the man holding a gas tank.