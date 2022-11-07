(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver is facing DUI charges after the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they crashed into multiple cars at New Summit Charter Academy on the north side of town, before allegedly hitting a security guard and driving from the scene.

According to CSPD, the incident occurred just before 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7. Police said after the driver hit the security guard, they drove from the scene where they hit several other cars on Union Jack Way, before crashing into a utility box in a neighborhood on Union Jack.

CSPD said the security guard suffered minor injuries, but there was no confirmation on whether the security guard was hospitalized.

The driver was injured in the crash and is in the hospital, CSPD said. DUI charges are pending.