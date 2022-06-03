COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect for several illegal drug related charges, Thursday afternoon.

The suspect, identified as Walymar Rivera, was in possession of multiple illegal drugs, which were being sold to children. Drugs discovered by police include:

14.5 grams of MDMA

89 tabs or 3.12 grams of LSD

22.03 grams of cocaine

168.84 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

810.47 grams of psilocybin mushroom infused products

2,898.36 grams of THC concentrate

630 grams of THC infused products

638 grams of refined marijuana

The Colorado Springs Police Department Metro, Vice, Narcotics and Intelligence (MVNI) Unit received an anonymous tip regarding an individual selling a variety of illegal narcotics from his residence.

Arrest reports say the dealer referred to his ‘shop’ as the ‘WESTSIDE ZATIX.” Intelligence suggested that his customer base included children who were primarily teenagers.

The MVNI Marijuana Related Organized Crime (M-ROC) unit assumed the investigation.

At 4 p.m., the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) conducted a search warrant at the residence after detectives observed multiple suspected narcotics transactions, police say.

Police took Rivera into custody after finding many illegal drugs in his possession.

Rivera was booked into a criminal justice center for a variety of charges that included numerous drug related offenses.