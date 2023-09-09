(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an early morning crash that happened on Saturday, Sept. 9, where a driver apparently hit a transformer and walked away from the scene.

Just before 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, CSPD received a call about a vehicle that may have struck a transformer on Austin Bluffs Parkway and Dublin Boulevard. According to the caller, the driver walked away from the scene. Officers found the driver shortly after at a nearby residence.

CSPD says the driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, and was served and released.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 to remain anonymous.