(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a driver involved in a two-vehicle crash left the scene, leaving a seriously injured passenger behind, in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Nov. 21.

According to CSPD, on Tuesday at around 3:30 p.m. officers were called to a crash at Chelton Road and Valley Hi Avenue, south of Airport Road. Officers found a two-vehicle crash, with a seriously injured passenger in one of the vehicles.

Police said the driver of the at-fault vehicle left the scene of the crash, leaving the passenger behind.