(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they attempted to contact a driver who was passed out in a car matching a description of a stolen vehicle. However, the driver sped off hitting two Police Cruisers on Friday afternoon Dec. 8.

Officers responded to a report just after 3 p.m. of individuals passed out in a vehicle on the 3300 block of North Academy Boulevard near Palmer Park. CSPD said the vehicle fit the description of a reported stolen vehicle.

While attempting to contact the occupants the driver moved the vehicle hitting two Police Cruisers and sped away, according to CSPD.

CSPD said no arrests have been made at this time.