(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a crash between a truck and a garbage truck on Friday, Oct. 6, where the driver apparently left the scene and his passenger was later hospitalized.

Officers responded to the crash just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Drennan Road. The investigation revealed the pickup truck was involved in minor crashes north of the intersection, and then continued southbound before hitting a garbage truck traveling westbound on Drennan.

The passenger of the truck was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to CSPD. The driver, later identified as 26-year-old Hunter Thompson, walked away from the scene and was later arrested on multiple charges including Vehicular Assault.

“At this time of the investigation, impairment is suspected but the investigation is ongoing,” said CSPD.