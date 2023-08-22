(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A driver of a truck that crashed near railroad tracks in southern Colorado Springs and was later arrested, held up trains on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 21 according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

According to CSPD, on Monday at around 5:51 p.m., officers were called to the train tracks near East Las Vegas Street and Janitell Road about a crash involving a truck and a train.

The investigation showed no train was involved but the vehicle had left the roadway, hit a traffic sign, and became disabled a few inches from the railroad tracks requiring trains to be held until the vehicle could be removed.

The driver was detained by police and a related call was reported to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office about a stolen car in the same area. CSPD said the driver was arrested on multiple charges including vehicle and traffic offenses. Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.