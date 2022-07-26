COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs Police officer was injured in a two car crash involving a CSPD cruiser near Dublin and Union.

Just before 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was travelling westbound in a marked police cruiser in the 3000 block of Dublin Boulevard, just east of Union Boulevard. A car travelling eastbound on Dublin crossed over the center of the roadway, hitting the officer’s cruiser head-on.

Both the driver of the eastbound car and the officer were transported to local hospitals with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, identified as 29-year-old Cole Sherod, was evaluated and placed into custody for driving under the influence and other traffic related offenses.

Both directions of Dublin Blvd. were closed while investigators processed the scene, though the roadway has reopened as of 9:22 p.m.