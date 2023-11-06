(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer traveling to a priority call hit a deer that jumped over a median in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, Oct. 31, causing severe damage to the officer’s patrol car.

According to CSPD, on Oct. 31 at around 4 p.m., an officer responding to a priority one call was traveling north on I-25 approaching the South Tejon Street overpass when a deer jumped over the median and hit the officer’s cruiser. The deer hit the driver-side hood, quarter panel, windshield, and door causing severe damage.

The officer was able to move the vehicle onto the shoulder and remove the dead deer from the road. The officer was not injured in the crash.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said the ending of daylight saving time means drivers will see dusk earlier and see more wild animals migrating during rush-hour traffic.

CDOT advises motorists to stay vigilant, drive cautiously, and slow down as winter storms often push wildlife from the high country into lower elevations.

“This is the time of year when we start seeing more animals on the move at our state parks and on our roads,” said CPW Fishers Peak State Park Manager Crystal Dreiling. “Drivers across the state can expect to find wildlife on or near the roadways as winter approaches and they can do their part in helping to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions with bear, elk and deer by traveling at slower speeds and staying vigilant.”